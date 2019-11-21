A woman died early Thursday morning after she was struck while in the roadway on Algonkian Parkway, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.
A driver contacted police to report that he was heading west on the road near Westmoreland Drive shortly after 4 a.m. when he saw the woman in the road. The man was unable to stop the vehicle before she was struck, according to a LCSO spokesperson. He called 911 and remained at the scene.
The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died. Her name has not been released while family is notified.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident can contact the LCSO at 703-777-1021.
This is the third pedestrian fatality in Loudoun County in 2019. There were no fatalities last year and two reported in 2017, according to state crash data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.