A woman died Sunday following a crash on Leesburg Pike at Towlston Road in Vienna.
The two-vehicle collision happened around noon. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died, police said.
Both directions of Leesburg Pike were closed for about two hours after the crash, which remains under investigation.
