Prince William County police say a man has been arrested after he attempted to break into a home in Woodbridge this morning armed with a sword.
A woman who lives at the home in the 12700 block of Wood Hollow Drive was injured as she tried to prevent the man from getting inside, police say.
The burglar was arrested at the scene.
Wood Hollow Drive is in the Rolling Brook neighborhood off Old Bridge Road.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
