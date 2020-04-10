A North Stafford woman thought she was spending $2,000 on a coronavirus cure, but learned Wednesday it was a scam.
The woman said she attempted to buy a “potion to cure coronavirus in case one of her family members became sick,” said Amanda Vicinanzo, a spokesperson for the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman sent the money, but never received the product.
There is no cure for the coronavirus that has killed 109 people in Virginia, as of the latest reporting Thursday morning.
A Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force has been established to help investigate and prosecute fraud cases.
To report COVID-19 fraud:
Contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) by calling the NCDF Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or sending an email to disaster@leo.gov.
FBI at https://www.ic3.gov or 804-261-1044.
Or the Virginia State Police at vfc@vfc.vsp.virginia.gov.
(1) comment
How STUPID! If there was a "cure" we wouldn't be in this mess!!
