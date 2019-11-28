A woman was traveling northbound on Nutley Street, S.W., on Nov. 25 at 8:37 p.m. when she detected smoke coming from the vehicle’s engine, Vienna police said.
As she stopped and exited the vehicle in the 700 block of Tapawingo Road, S.W., the vehicle’s engine compartment burst into flames, police said.
Rescue personnel responded to extinguish the fire, and treated the driver at the scene for minor smoke-related injuries.
