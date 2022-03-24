Police have identified a 16-year-old student at Woodbridge High School as responsible for a Wednesday bomb threat that evacuated the school.
Police say the student involved was in a classroom about 1 p.m. when he placed a bag on his desk and announced there was a bomb in the bag.
Another student in the classroom quickly left and immediately notified the school resource officer, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The building was evacuated, and the SRO quickly located and detained the teen.
Responding officers and the SRO determined the threat to the school on Old Bridge Road in Lake Ridge was not credible and there was no bomb in the bag, Carr said.
Officers sought petitions charging the 16-year-old boy, Carr said. After consultation with Juvenile Court Services, the case resulted in an informal action and will be handled through the juvenile diversion process, she said.
