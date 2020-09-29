Police are searching for three men who knocked on a Woodbridge man’s door early Saturday morning and assaulted him when he answered.
Officers were called to the 14600 block of Pinon Court at 1:25 a.m. to investigate after the 48-year-old victim reported the assault. The man told police he didn’t initially see anyone at the door, but as he looked outside, an unknown man pushed the door open, causing the victim to fall.
At that point, the victim was struck and kicked several times, with one of the attackers stepping inside the doorway. The victim was able to separate himself and close the door and the assailants fled, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
Officers and a police K-9 responded and searched the area but did not locate the attackers. The victim reported minor injuries. No property was reported missing.
