A Woodbridge man has been charged with brandishing a gun at a fellow driver outside Dumfries last week in what police described as a road rage incident.
On Dec. 9 at 8:35 p.m., a 35-year-old woman reported that she was turning onto Van Buren Road when another vehicle rapidly approached her from behind. The vehicle followed the victim to the intersection at Dumfries Road, where the driver then pulled into the turn lane next to the victim’s vehicle.
While waiting at the traffic signal, the driver of the other vehicle brandished a firearm towards her, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said. No shots were fired.
The man drove away after the light cycled. The victim also left the area and contacted the police.
Officers were able to identify Joseph Patrick Man, 53, of Longhorn Drive in Woodbridge, as the driver, Carr said. He was charged with brandishing a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.