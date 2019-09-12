A Woodbridge man died following a motorcycle wreck Wednesday in Springfield, according to Fairfax County police.
Wayne Marbury, 66, was on the motorcycle heading west on Loisdale Road around 1:40 pm. The driver of a 2018 Tesla was heading in the opposite direction when he attempted a U-turn at Loisdale Court and the vehicle struck the motorcycle, police said.
Marbury was taken to a hospital where he died. The driver of the Tesla remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Detectives believe that neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash. Charges are pending further investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash can call 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
This is the seventh fatal motorcycle wreck in Fairfax County in 2019, more than doubling the three fatalities reported in all of 2018, according to state data. There hasn’t been seven fatal motorcycle wrecks in the county since 2011. Overall, crashes and traffic fatalities are down in Fairfax County compared to the same point in 2018.
