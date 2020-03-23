A Woodbridge man died in a wreck late Sunday in the Fair Lakes area, according to Fairfax County police.
Jon Robert Morgan, 30, died at the scene.
He was reportedly driving a 2016 Mercedes GTS west on Monument Drive near Fair Ridge Drive around 10:39 p.m. when the car left the road and hit two steel pillars and a tree, Fairfax police said.
Morgan was the sole occupant.
Detectives believe speed was a factor, according to a Fairfax police statement.
