Virginia State Police have identified a man killed in a Sunday motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 as Daniel E. Pittman, 41, of Woodbridge.
The wreck was one of two fatal motorcycle accidents in Northern Virginia over the weekend. Two people riding a motorcycle died following a wreck with an SUV at Lee Highway and Heathcote Boulevard in Gainesville early Saturday, according to Prince William County police.
In all, 11 people were killed in crashes across Virginia over the Labor Day holiday, state police said.
In Sunday's crash, which closed I-95 south near Occoquan for more than three hours,, a 2008 Suzuki GSXR750 motorcycle was seen weaving in and out traffic. Then, at 7:34 p.m., the motorcyclist attempted to change lanes and collided with a 2018 BMW X5.
The impact of the crash ejected the motorcyclist from the bike. Daniel E. Pittman, 41, of Woodbridge, died at the scene, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said. He was wearing a helmet.
The BMW's 39-year-old female driver from Woodbridge, was not injured in the crash.
The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
The Prince William County Fire and Rescue also assisted at the scene.
(3) comments
I’ve often seen this type of reckless behavior on area roads. I’ve never understood why cyclists continue to engage in this risky behavior, especially with so little protection. This poor man has lost his life and forever impacted his family and friends by this type of behavior. RIP.
I too see it often traveling I-95 daily; and don't understand some of the thought process of these people. Thoughts and prayers for the family, and anybody affected by this.
I ride a motorcycle often...I see it when I am riding and I see it when I am driving. You combine the reckless and careless driving of the motorcyclist with the cell phone talking and texting of the car drivers, I am shocked we don't see more accidents on the DMV roads. Riders be safe and drivers keep your eyes on the road for god sake! RIP my brother, RIP!
