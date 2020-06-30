Police are investigating after a man trying to sell his BMW on the "Let Go" app had the car stolen at gunpoint instead.
On June 27 at 4:10 p.m., police were called to a parking lot located in the 3300 block of Old Bridge Road, where the 21-year-old victim said he had made arrangements on the app to sell his 2003 BMW 530i to an unknown buyer.
The "buyer" arrived in a white Ford F250 truck with three other unknown men. The would-be buyer and two other of the other men got into the BMW to test drive it while the fourth man followed in the pickup truck.
While traveling on Smoketown Road, one of the men brandished a firearm before the victim jumped out of the vehicle while it was moving, police said in a news release.
The victim contacted the police as both the vehicles fled on Smoketown Road in the direction of Old Bridge Rd. No injuries were reported.
While investigating, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit were informed that the truck was stolen out of Washington DC earlier that day. The investigation continues.
