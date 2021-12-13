A Woodbridge woman has been arrested and a man is wanted for felony child neglect after their 9-month-old son ingested prescription medication Friday, police said.
Officers were called to the 3500 block of Christy Lane outside Dale City at 5:41 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive child. The investigation revealed that at some point during the day two children, a 1-year-old boy and a 9-month-old boy, gained access to prescription medication, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
At one point, the 9-month-old boy ingested the medication and became unresponsive. The child was taken to an area hospital where he received treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, Carr said.
Following the investigation, the boy's mother, identified as Niyah Tashae Williams, 20, of Christy Lane, was charged with felony child neglect. Police obtained warrants charging the boy's father, identified as 22-year-old Alpha Kanara of Christy Lane, with two counts of felony child neglect, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of obstruction of justice, Carr said. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.
