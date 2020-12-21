A second person has died following a shooting in Landover, Maryland, on Dec. 12, according to Prince George’s County police.
Shantara Sheffield, 27, of Woodbridge, Virginia, died from injuries stemming from a shooting at a “large gathering” at a Landover business, WTOP.com reports.
Police have identified the other victim of the shooting as Leon Frazier, 22, of D.C., police said.
Three additional people were shot and injured in the shooting. One of those victims is in critical condition while the other two appear to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Around 11:30 p.m. on Dec.12, patrol officers responded to the 8600 block of Old Ardmore Road for the shooting.
The preliminary investigation revealed the victims were all attending a gathering being held at the business. Frazier was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Detectives are working to establish a motive in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.
