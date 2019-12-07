On Nov. 28 at 2:23 p.m., a dispute between two individuals in the 900 block of North Stuart Street escalated into a physical confrontation, during which one individual allegedly produced a knife and stabbed the victim, causing a laceration.
Arriving officers located the suspect – 73-year-old Stanley Oliver of no fixed address – and took him into custody. Oliver was charged with malicious wounding and held without bond.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.