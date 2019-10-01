Vienna police dispatched officers to the 400 block of Kingsley Road, S.W., on Sept. 26 at 9:54 p.m. after receiving a report that a man had assaulted a woman.
The woman told police that she and the man just had returned to the residence when they began arguing. During the argument, the woman reportedly felt threatened and attempted to call the police.
The man allegedly took her phone and threw it to the ground, then began assaulting the woman, causing visible injury, police said.
Rescue personnel responded and treated the woman.
During the investigation, the man reportedly became loud and aggressive with officers, who arrested him. Once in the cruiser, the man continued to act aggressively, police said.
The man began complaining of chest pain, and police summoned rescue personnel to evaluate him. Rescue personnel transported him to an area hospital, where he was medically cleared.
Police then transported the 60-year-old Vienna man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with felony strangulation and misdemeanor charges of assault, preventing a 911 call, obstruction of justice and being drunk in public. Authorities held the man without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.