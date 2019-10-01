A woman told Fairfax County police on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. that someone had stolen her 2012 Lexus IS250 earlier that day. That evening, a friend saw the stolen car and followed it to the 11900 block of Palace Way in the Fair Oaks area.
Officers responded and arrested three juveniles. Authorities have charged one juvenile with auto theft and charges are pending for the other two, police said.
