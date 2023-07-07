Republican challenger Karla Justice has denounced comments made in a news article by Prince William County Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye as “racist.”
Democrats defended Boddye, saying his comments were not intended to be harmful.
Boddye in a Prince William Times story said Democrat Deshundra Jefferson’s surprise upset over incumbent Ann Wheeler in the race for Prince William Board of County Supervisors chair “speaks to the support on the Democratic side to elect candidates of color; she is poised to be the first Black and Black woman chair.”
“And I think it does speak to the need to take a look at how we are working with the data center industry to site data centers, and how their impacts affect communities,” continued Boddye, a Black man.
Justice, a white woman who’s contesting Boddye in the Occoquan District, released a statement on Thursday condemning the incumbent supervisor’s remarks about Jefferson’s victory, saying they were “extremely racist.”
“I'm joining Deshundra Jefferson and a host of other leaders in condemning my opponent's remarks as extremely racist and out of touch,” Justice said in the statement.
“I resent the idea that any of our candidates were elected simply because of their race … I truly believe that every voter in our community takes the time to listen to each candidate, genuinely ascertains if their values align, and determines who will make sound decisions that improve their lives. My opponent's remarks contrary to that belief are both disappointing and fall grossly short of the culture of unity that our community has built and so deeply appreciates,” Justice said.
Jefferson in the article called suggestions that she won because she’s Black “extraordinarily racist.”
“Because they’re basically saying that all the doors I knocked on didn’t make a difference,” she said. “Obviously the people who are saying this don’t believe in diversity; they don’t believe that Black people can accomplish great things.”
But in an interview with InsideNoVa, Jefferson said she and Boddye spoke privately and reached an understanding that she did not intend to appear like she was attacking him in the article.
“There are other people, not Kenny, who have made the suggestion that I’ve won because I’m Black. They know who they are. They know exactly who they are,” Jefferson said. “I mean, Kenny … his intent wasn’t to say I won because I’m Black, but he wanted to highlight I would be the first Black chair.”
In a statement to InsideNoVa, Boddye said: “We should not shy away from the fact that Deshundra Jefferson becoming the first Black woman to chair the Board of Supervisors would be history-making. I celebrate Deshundra Jefferson’s hard work, intellect and passion for our community, and I refuse to erase the reality that her candidacy is barrier-breaking."
At the end of the day, Body’s comment was racist. He discounted Jefferson’s platform and abilities claiming race propelled her into office. If you look at the poll results, Jefferson won because folks in Western PWC, those rich white folks, voted for he in great numbers. She didn’t do that well in Eastern PWC which has greater minority representation (yes, black folks like me).
Boddye’s comment was trying to deflect the impact of Jackson’s stand in Data Centers. Wheeler’s position in data centers cost her the job. Boddye knows he faces the same problem. Many of the good folks in Occoquan are open to someone less inclined to “build, baby, build.” It will be a difficult problem for Boddye to overcome. Boddye’s opponent, Karla Justice, has a strong resume. Of course some people might just vote for her because she’s white. Go figure.
Perfect example of what the framers knew about race. Some are unable to lead without using race...it's all they got.
The Framers did not think African Americans were PEOPLE. Never mind electing them to office.
Exactly. 😉
Deshundra Jefferson won because Republicans' voted for her to push Ann Wheeler out of way for Jeanine Lawson. It will be an easy victory for Jeanine Lawson in November's election.
NoVA is BLUE. You will learn that come November. There are not enough GOP in PWC to get Lawson elected.
Is that why its falling apart?
Its why it is one of the wealthiest counties in America.
What are you even talking about? So you notice that you are the only lib that comments on here. And you constantly change your name.
Such a goofball.
What are you talking about? NoVA has not voted GOP for some time. Not for a President since 2004. Not for a Governor in the past decade (Youngkin did not win NoVA). Not for the House, the Senate, and not for a majority of the BoS. I have one account and one name. And someone needs to remind conservatives they don’t matter here just like they don’t matter offline.
