The Dulles Area Association of Realtors, which serves Loudoun County, has named Amanda Brewer as its new chief executive officer.
Brewer will start June 30 and replaces Christine Windle, who left in January after four years in the position to join the National Association of Realtors as its director of community outreach.
Brewer has over 10 years of experience in the real estate industry, for both Realtor associations and in various real estate offices. She was most recently director of membership of the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors and Heartland MLS, an organization of over 11,000 members.
While at the Kansas City group, Brewer refined the membership on-boarding experience, improved billing practices, rebuilt sponsorship opportunities, and oversaw annual events. Before that, she was director of professional development at the Cincinnati Area Board of Realtors.
Brewer has a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Louisville and earned her Realtor Association Certified Executive designation in 2018 from the National Association of Realtors.
"DAAR is well positioned to continue to grow and serve our members, while committing to a bright, new future," Brewer said. "It is clear that DAAR has a talented staff and exceptional volunteers and I am eager to begin working with such a great group of people."
Barry Taylor, president of the association, said that although the search process was protracted due to the coronavirus pandemic, "it was clear throughout this period just how committed she was to the position. There was an abundance of talent to choose from but, in the end, Amanda’s overall quality shone through."
The Dulles Association of Realtors is based in Ashburn and represents over 1,500 Realtors and real estate service providers.
