The 2019 Dulles Day Festival and Plane Pull drew thousands of people to the tarmac at Dulles International Airport on Saturday for the annual fund-raiser for the Virginia Special Olympics.

In addition to teams from different companies and organizations competing to see who can pull a plane the fastest, the event included kids activities, displays of military and historic aircraft, and rides on Dulles’ ubiquitous mobile lounges.

Dulles Day Festival and Plane Pull draws thousands

Results of the Plane Pull competition were as follows:

FASTEST PULL

FedEx Plane

  • First: Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office (4.95 seconds)
  • Second: Fairfax Sheriff's Office (4.96 seconds)
  • Third: Prince William County Sheriff's Office

United Plane

  • First: Nextpoint Group (5.73 seconds)
  • Second: TMG Construction
  • Third Booz Allen Hamilton

MOST MONEY RAISED

  • Cisco ($21,500)
  • Capital One Customer Resiliency
  • Team Data Center Alley

MOST ENTHUSIASTIC TEAM

  • Booz Allen Hamilton

MOST MONEY RAISED BY LETR TEAM

  • Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office

HEAVIEST TEAM

  • Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office

LIGHTEST TEAM

  • EY Tysons

SLOWEST TEAM

  • United Plane: Cloudera
  • FedEx Plane: EY Tysons

