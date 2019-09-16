The 2019 Dulles Day Festival and Plane Pull drew thousands of people to the tarmac at Dulles International Airport on Saturday for the annual fund-raiser for the Virginia Special Olympics.
In addition to teams from different companies and organizations competing to see who can pull a plane the fastest, the event included kids activities, displays of military and historic aircraft, and rides on Dulles’ ubiquitous mobile lounges.
Results of the Plane Pull competition were as follows:
FASTEST PULL
FedEx Plane
- First: Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office (4.95 seconds)
- Second: Fairfax Sheriff's Office (4.96 seconds)
- Third: Prince William County Sheriff's Office
United Plane
- First: Nextpoint Group (5.73 seconds)
- Second: TMG Construction
- Third Booz Allen Hamilton
MOST MONEY RAISED
- Cisco ($21,500)
- Capital One Customer Resiliency
- Team Data Center Alley
MOST ENTHUSIASTIC TEAM
- Booz Allen Hamilton
MOST MONEY RAISED BY LETR TEAM
- Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office
HEAVIEST TEAM
- Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office
LIGHTEST TEAM
- EY Tysons
SLOWEST TEAM
- United Plane: Cloudera
- FedEx Plane: EY Tysons
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.