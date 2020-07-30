Renée N. Hamilton has been named chief executive officer of TRIP II, the owner and operator of the Dulles Greenway in Loudoun County.
Hamilton joins the Greenway's owner, based in Sterling, after a 32-year career at the Virginia Department of Transportation, where she served most recently as deputy district administrator for Northern Virginia. She studied civil engineering at South Carolina State University and holds a master’s degree in civil engineering management from Old Dominion University.
“We are fortunate to have someone of Renée Hamilton’s caliber and experience step into this role,” said Pierce Homer, a board member of TRIP II and former Virginia secretary of transportation. “Renée is incredibly collaborative and a valuable expert on infrastructure and transportation operations. Her experience and commitment to the community and the commonwealth will be invaluable, especially at this important moment as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to see improving mobility in the region putting more traffic on our region’s roadways.”
Hamilton said she is delighted to join the Greenway. “Clearly, transportation issues are always on the minds of Northern Virginians, and the Dulles Greenway has been an innovative and vital part of our regional transportation network for the past 25 years — investing in the community and providing a safer, faster, and more reliable transportation experience in and around Loudoun County.”
In a news release, TRIP II said the hiring of Hamilton, along with adding Homer as an independent board member, underscores the company's commitment to building a team with unique transportation expertise and deep understanding of Northern Virginia and the state.
The move comes as the company is pursuing a toll rate increase request before the State Corporation Commission. Over 150 Loudoun residents filed written statements of opposition to the increase before a virtual public hearing last month, and more spoke against the increase at the hearing, according to Loudoun Now. An evidentiary hearing on the request has been scheduled for Aug. 13 and 14.
