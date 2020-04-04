With airline travel about 90 percent below normal levels, Northern Virginia's two commercial airports have closed their economy parking lots and lowered parking rates at other lots.
According to an announcement Friday from John Potter, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, the economy lots at Dulles International and Reagan National were closed to eliminate the need to run shuttle buses from the lots to and from airport terminals.
Parking rates at the two airports' other lots have been reduced to economy prices, Potter said. Valet parking has also been suspended at Dulles.
"We have implemented enhanced measures to protect the health and safety of those working in and traveling through the airports," he added. He noted that the airports have increased the frequency of cleanings, in accordance with recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Many of the stores and restaurants at the airports are either closed or operating under reduced hours, Potter said. However, some food and beverage offerings and newsstands are open in each concourse.
Over the last few days of March, the Transportation Security Administration reported screening fewer than 200,000 passengers a day at U.S. airports, compared with 2 million or more passengers a day during the same time period in March 2019.
