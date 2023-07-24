Copy of Page 15 Amazing Kids Park West Scholarships.jpg

Among Prince William County students receiving scholarships from the Park West Lions Club were (front row, from left) Zachary Gruninger, Battlefield High School; Jayden Turner, Patriot High School; Elena Shropshire, Battlefield, and Evan Davisson, Patriotl; (back row, from left) Audrey Basler, Patriot; Anandita Hussain, Battlefield; Rebecca Violett, Patriot, and Alexis Francis, Patriot. Recipients unable to attend were Cameron Kacala and Diya Patel, both from Patriot.

 PROVIDED

Ten local students recently received scholarships from the Park West Lions Club, based in the Manassas area.

During a dinner event this spring, Doug Cross, president of the club, and Jim Wiliams, chair of the scholarship committee, presented each student with a check for $1,000 payable to the university or college he or she will be attending in the fall.

Williams said the selection process was very competitive and was based not only on grades and transcripts but also on the amount and type of service and volunteer time that the applicants gave back to the community. Each of the recipients had an extensive amount of time in various projects.

The scholarship recipients, their high schools and the colleges they plan to attend this fall were:  

  • Audrey Basler, Patriot High School, Auburn University

  • Evan Davisson, Patriot, University of Virginia

  • Alexis Francis,  Patriot, Bridgewater College

  • Zachary Gruninger, Battlefield High School, University of Georgia

  • Anandita Hussain, Battlefield, University of Virginia-Wise

  • Cameron Kacala, Patriot,George Mason University

  • Diya Patel, Patriot, University of Virginia

  • Elena Shropshire, Battlefield, Stanford University

  • Jayden Turner, Patriot, Christopher Newport Universit

  • Rebecca Violett, Patriot, Rochester Institute of Technology

