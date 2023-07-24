Ten local students recently received scholarships from the Park West Lions Club, based in the Manassas area.
During a dinner event this spring, Doug Cross, president of the club, and Jim Wiliams, chair of the scholarship committee, presented each student with a check for $1,000 payable to the university or college he or she will be attending in the fall.
Williams said the selection process was very competitive and was based not only on grades and transcripts but also on the amount and type of service and volunteer time that the applicants gave back to the community. Each of the recipients had an extensive amount of time in various projects.
The scholarship recipients, their high schools and the colleges they plan to attend this fall were:
Audrey Basler, Patriot High School, Auburn University
Evan Davisson, Patriot, University of Virginia
Alexis Francis, Patriot, Bridgewater College
Zachary Gruninger, Battlefield High School, University of Georgia
Anandita Hussain, Battlefield, University of Virginia-Wise
Cameron Kacala, Patriot,George Mason University
Diya Patel, Patriot, University of Virginia
Elena Shropshire, Battlefield, Stanford University
Jayden Turner, Patriot, Christopher Newport Universit
Rebecca Violett, Patriot, Rochester Institute of Technology
