Among Prince William County students receiving scholarships from the Park West Lions Club were (front row, from left) Zachary Gruninger, Battlefield High School; Jayden Turner, Patriot High School; Elena Shropshire, Battlefield, and Evan Davisson, Patriotl; (back row, from left) Audrey Basler, Patriot; Anandita Hussain, Battlefield; Rebecca Violett, Patriot, and Alexis Francis, Patriot. Recipients unable to attend were Cameron Kacala and Diya Patel, both from Patriot.