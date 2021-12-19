The Prince William County Human Rights Commission has selected 35 high school students to serve on the 2021-22 Human Rights Student Leadership Council.
The selections include one student, Michael Mazza of Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School, who was chosen as a Human Rights Student Leadership Council ambassador. Ambassadors are former student members of the council who support the incoming members throughout the school year.
The council helps develop young leaders and promotes dialogue on diversity, understanding, and an appreciation of the differences among students. Students on the council learn about human and civil rights laws and become informed about how to protect and assert their rights, with a goal toward filling leadership roles and helping to prepare the next generation of prospective employees, tenants and consumers.
The students named to the council are:
Battlefield High School
Daniel Kwon
Kundayi Mazando
Muhammad Usufzai
Jaylen Waithe
Brentsville District High School
Leo Landry
Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School
Trinity Chamblin
Adishiwot Fricke
Mia Hicks
Anna Phillips
Reagan Fournier
Carley Mayers
Forest Park High School
Luke Brockenberry
Freedom High School
Azara Abukari
Nishat Ahmed
Roqia Ali
Amailei Anderson
Angel Gill
Genisus Brown
Gainesville High School
Shifa Fayyaz
Halia Hoffman
Gar-Field High School
Zerenity Walker
Independence Nontraditional School
Yasmin Ramirez-Dominguez
Faith Sellman
Osbourn Park High School
Hanna Aklil
Isabella Aversano
Zachary Johnson
Madison Nally
Mehmood Shajih
Patriot High School
Anuti Shah
Potomac High School
Ciara Benito
Unity Reed High School
Alejandro Alegre
Woodbridge High School
Rediet Dawit
Kyle Pardo
Malia Sarmac
