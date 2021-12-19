The Prince William County Human Rights Commission has selected 35 high school students to serve on the 2021-22 Human Rights Student Leadership Council.

The selections include one student, Michael Mazza of Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School, who was chosen as a Human Rights Student Leadership Council ambassador. Ambassadors are former student members of the council who support the incoming members throughout the school year.

The council helps develop young leaders and promotes dialogue on diversity, understanding, and an appreciation of the differences among students. Students on the council learn about human and civil rights laws and become informed about how to protect and assert their rights, with a goal toward filling leadership roles and helping to prepare the next generation of prospective employees, tenants and consumers.

The students named to the council are: 

Battlefield High School

Daniel Kwon

Kundayi Mazando

Muhammad Usufzai

Jaylen Waithe

Brentsville District High School

Leo Landry

Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School

Trinity Chamblin

Adishiwot Fricke

Mia Hicks

Anna Phillips

Reagan Fournier

Carley Mayers

Forest Park High School

Luke Brockenberry

Freedom High School

Azara Abukari

Nishat Ahmed

Roqia Ali

Amailei Anderson

Angel Gill

Genisus Brown

Gainesville High School

Shifa Fayyaz

Halia Hoffman

Gar-Field High School

Zerenity Walker

Independence Nontraditional School

Yasmin Ramirez-Dominguez

Faith Sellman

Osbourn Park High School

Hanna Aklil

Isabella Aversano

Zachary Johnson

Madison Nally

Mehmood Shajih

Patriot High School

Anuti Shah

Potomac High School

Ciara Benito

Unity Reed High School

Alejandro Alegre

Woodbridge High School

Rediet Dawit

Kyle Pardo

Malia Sarmac

