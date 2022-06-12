Thirty-five high school students from Prince William County Public Schools who form part of the 2021-22 Human Rights Student Leadership Council culminated their year of serving on the council with a special graduation ceremony to present them with certificates.
The Human Rights Commission’s student leadership council is open to high school sophomores, juniors and seniors in public, private and homeschool communities within the county. The council helps develop young leaders and promotes dialogue on diversity, understanding and an appreciation of the differences among students.
Isabella Aversano, a sophomore at Gainesville High School, said the experience was valuable. “We need to go a step beyond teaching students about human rights in schools to getting them involved in community projects and organizations.”
The students who received certificates were:
Battlefield High School: Daniel Kwon, Kundayi Mazando, Muhammad Usufzai and Jaylen Waithe
Brentsville District High School: Leo Landry
Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School: Trinity Chamblin, Adishiwot Fricke, Mia Hicks, Anna Phillips, Reagan Fournier, Carley Mayers and Michael Mazza
Forest Park High School: Luke Brockenberry
Freedom High School: Azara Abukari, Nishat Ahmed, Roqia Ali, Amailei Anderson, Angel Gill and Genisus Brown
Gainesville High School: Isabella Aversano, Shifa Fayyaz and Halia Hoffman
Gar-Field High School: Zerenity Walker
Independence Nontraditional School: Yasmin Ramirez-Dominguez and Faith Sellman
Osbourn Park High School: Hanna Aklil, Zachary Johnson, Madison Nally and Mehmood Shajih
Patriot High School: Anuti Shah
Potomac High School: Ciara Benitoe
Unity Reed High School: Alejandro Alegre
Woodbridge High School: Rediet Dawit, Kyle Pardo and Malia Sarmac
