The Virginia Music Educators Association selected 49 Prince William County Public Schools high school students for the 2021 All-Virginia Chorus, Band, and Orchestra.
“Selection for an All-Virginia ensemble represents the highest honor that the Virginia Music Educators Association can give to a student and is an extraordinarily rare achievement,” said Dr. Ed Stephenson, supervisor of the arts for the school system. “It is a testament to the dedication of our music educators, hard work, and discipline of our students, and the steadfast support of our parents.”
The selected students participated in All-Virginia Chorus and All-Virginia Band and Orchestra events in the spring, complete with rehearsals and guest speakers and instructors.
The following Prince William County students were selected for the All-Virginia Chorus:
Rachael Kim, Alejandro Molina, Juliana Mugga and Olivia Skinner from Battlefield High School
Jessica Brosius, Dawson Farley, Ryan Gilhuly and Jacob Proirier from Brentsville District High School
Daniel Pleasant from C.D. Hylton High School
Kylie Andrews, Emma Balfanz, Timothy Burhouse, Amelia Dunayer, Alicia Foyes, Brielle Kemavor, Caitlin Lohfeld, Adam Mack, Zoe Marle, Jonathan Martin, Sophie Osmani, Becca Rock, Evan Shields, Thomas Stachelski, Emily Stanton, Mogale Stewart, Cole Thomsen and Jordan Welker from Chares J. Colgan Sr. High School
Gabe Fulton and Zach Fulton from Forest Park High School
Brett Barton and Adam Schubert from Osbourn Park High School
Chloe Jones from Patriot High School
The following students were selected for the All-Virginia Band and Orchestra:
Nikhil Argade, Elaina McKenna, Christopher Wall and Naomi Wall from Battlefield High School
Mihir Borah, Kevin Bull Jr., Madeleine Gabalski, Abigail Gabalski, Cliff Hernandez, Joey Lane, Christian Molina-Galeas, Angelina Seamster, Mikayla Tellado and Emily Yeh from Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School
Jennifer Fieffer from Patriot High School
Justin Arches from Unity Reed High School
Vincent Parrish from Woodbridge High School
