AAUW honors Langley High students for research excellence

Emily Sun and Abigail Xu, students at Langley High School, have been selected as the 2020 recipients of the STEM Excellence Award bestowed by the McLean area branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
The award is presented annually to a female student or team from a high school in the McLean area with an outstanding project in the field of engineering entered in the Fairfax County Regional Science Fair.
The 2020 AAUW award recognizes the project “Flashlight Powered by Heat of Human Hand.” The students developed and tested a flashlight that uses Peltier tiles to transfer body heat from a hand into electrical energy. They expanded on earlier work to develop a flashlight that works in a large range of temperatures.
For the award, Sun and Xu each received a certificate of merit and a check for $100. They will be recognized by AAUW at a branch program in the Fall.
The students’ project also was honored with a certificate of merit from the Northern Virginia chapter of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association, and an award from Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for preparation, filing, and prosecution of a US patent application.
For more information on the American Association of University Women and the McLean area branch, visit the Website at http://mclean-va.aauw.net.
