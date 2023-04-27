RoboLoCo, the Academies of Loudoun FIRST® Robotics Competition team, qualified for the 2023 FIRST® Championship, also known as “Worlds,” after winning the FIRST Impact Award at the Chesapeake District Championship at George Mason University on April 8.
The FIRST Impact Award is the top award in FIRST. It honors the team that best represents a model for other teams to emulate and best embodies the mission of FIRST. It was created to keep the central focus of FIRST Robotics Competition on the ultimate goal of transforming the culture in ways that will inspire greater levels of respect and honor for science and technology.
RoboLoCo has spent the past decade partnering with schools, local nonprofits and fellow FIRST teams to increase the accessibility of STEM education in Loudoun County, promote FIRST programs and support underrepresented groups in STEM, according to a news release from the school system.
This fall, ACL RoboLoCo published "Gerald and His Robot," a robot-themed children's picture book that highlights the importance of teamwork and teaches readers about engineering fundamentals, such as gears and motors. RoboLoCo shared "Gerald and His Robot" at four of the Loudoun Literacy Council’s book parties, reaching 400 preschoolers, elementary school students and family members.
RoboLoCo also launched a STEM advocacy podcast, Robocast, where STEM professionals who provide insight into past experiences are interviewed to give advice to students pursuing STEM careers. Robocast has allowed RoboLoCo to increase awareness of STEM equity gaps and connect with FIRST teams worldwide.
The 2023 FIRST® Championship was April 19-22 in Houston.
