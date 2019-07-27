It may be a last-ditch attempt, but supporters of retaining the name of Washington-Lee High School are seeking a delay of a year to implement the change to Washington-Liberty.
“There are multiple active legal actions working their way through various courts,” said Dean Fleming, vice president of the Washington-Lee High School Alumni Association, in an e-mail to school leaders. “This is a very serious matter. It should not be taken lightly.”
Fleming asked that the name change, which went into effect July 1, be delayed until challenges to it have been sorted through.
“This issue may very well end up being decided by the U.S. Supreme Court, so this will take some time to be fully resolved,” Fleming said. “There is no harm to APS or others in waiting until the fall of 2020 to potentially implement a name change.”
“Washington-Lee” has been the name of the school since the 1920s. Thus far, the School Board’s decision to axe “Lee” in favor of “Liberty” has survived legal scrutiny.
