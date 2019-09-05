AHC Inc. is seeking volunteers to work with students in its apartment communities during the 2019-20 school year.
A number of volunteer opportunities are available:
• After-school volunteers meet with elementary-school-age students one hour per week in afternoons to build literacy and math skills and help with homework.
• Tutors are paired with high-school-age students to foster both academic and life skills, meeting with a student weekly in the evenings.
For information on volunteer opportunities and orientation sessions, see the Website at www.ahcinc.org.
