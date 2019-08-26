AHC graduation 3 2019

Carlos Jimenez is not quite ready for college, but he displayed the college-bound spirit at the AHC Inc. graduation celebration, held June 13, 2019. Carlos is the brother of Jose Perez, a first-generation student who will participate in the Pathways program at Northern Virginia Community College. (Photo by Celia Slater)

AHC Inc.’s college- and career-readiness program had a 100-percent high-school-graduation rate for participating students this year.

A total of 24 students living in AHC’s local apartment communities participated in the non-profit housing provider’s readiness program, in which they were partnered with mentors and received academic and career support.

The graduating seniors received approximately $600,000 in scholarships to attend a variety of colleges and universities.

