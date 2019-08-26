AHC Inc.’s college- and career-readiness program had a 100-percent high-school-graduation rate for participating students this year.
A total of 24 students living in AHC’s local apartment communities participated in the non-profit housing provider’s readiness program, in which they were partnered with mentors and received academic and career support.
The graduating seniors received approximately $600,000 in scholarships to attend a variety of colleges and universities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.