Air Force JROTC cadet headed to summertime flight training

Yassin Alallaq, a junior and Air Force Junior ROTC cadet at the Arlington Career Center, has been awarded the U.S. Air Force 2020 Chief of Staff Private Pilot Scholarship, a flight-academy scholarship to attend an accredited aviation university this summer.
Alallaq is one of 200 Air Force Junior ROTC cadets from around the world to receive the scholarship from Headquarters Air Force Junior ROTC in Montgomery, Ala. The scholarship is valued at approximately $22,500 and covers transportation, room and board, academics and flight hours required to potentially earn a private-pilot license.
“I’ve always known that I was interested in becoming a pilot,” said Alallaq. “Being awarded this scholarship was truly a dream come true, and it’s a great blessing to have this opportunity.”
Nearly 3,000 cadets apply for the scholarships worldwide. There are more than 125,000 high school students enrolled in Air Force Junior ROTC at almost 900 high schools in the U.S. and overseas.
The Flight Academy Scholarship Program is an Air Force effort, in partnership with the commercial-aviation industry, to address the national civilian and military pilot shortage, according to officials. Students participate in an eight-week summer aviation-training program, conducted at partnering universities nationwide.
