All schools in Virginia will close for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16, due to the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Localities will maintain authority over specific staffing decisions to ensure students maintain continuity of services or learning, while protecting the public health of teachers and staff, Northam said.

“We are taking this action to keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible, and to minimize exposure to COVID-19,” Northam said. “I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus. This is a fluid and fast-changing situation. We will do everything possible to ensure that students who rely on school nutrition programs continue to have access to meals, and that the disruption to academics is as minimal as possible.”

Several Northern Virginia communities have announced they will be closing schools through early April. Students in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas Arlington County and Prince William County will be off until April 14.

The move would keep schools closed through spring break, with students returning the Tuesday after Easter.

“I’m hoping that we’re going to be able to get some education done, but you have to be realistic about it,” said Manassas School Board Member Tim Demeria said after the state’s announcement. “Our kids, even with all the internet access and all of the right devices, how much are they really going to be able to get done this way, being young kids. But hopefully they’ll get something from it and don’t lost any ground, that would be my biggest hope.”

Demeria also said he hoped standard of learning assessments could be pushed back or suspended altogether. The statewide exams, scheduled for April, are a focus of a substantial amount of instruction in March.

So far, Manassas Schools have also not announced a plan for serving meals to students who would be getting them in school. Over 66% of Manassas Public School students receive free or reduced lunch.

“Staff has been working on it and trying to figure out how we’re going to get kids that food, because a lot of our kids are going to go hungry,” Demeria said. “About 50% of our kids are on free lunch … it’s worrisome.”

In Prince William County, no employees should report to work until further notice, except for the superintendent, deputy superintendent, associate superintendents and custodians.

"Decisions on instruction and employees reporting to work beyond March 16-20 will be sent next week," according to a message from Superintendent Steve Walts.

Alexandria school officials noted multiple issues already are impacting the ability for schools to function.

"We have a number of staff and students who are self-quarantining and will be out for several weeks," said Superintendent Gregory Hutchings Jr. "Closures in our region are also impacting our ability to fully staff our schools."

In a joint statement the school systems in Arlington and Falls Church said they'll continue to monitor the situation and update plans as needed.

"Given all the information available now, including other closures throughout the National Capital Region that impact our staff and families, we believe this is the best decision to make at this time," the statement noted. "All of us, school administrators, staff, and parents, want the same outcome–keeping our kids and community safe."

Virginia now has 30 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That's up from 17 total on Thursday and just nine total on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Northam declared a state of emergency, canceling state conferences and large events for at least the next 30 days and encouraging localities and non-governmental organizations to do the same.