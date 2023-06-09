Lillian Krajewski of Manassas was one of 23 students inducted into the Marietta College (Ohio) chapter of Alpha Alpha Alpha, a national honor society for first-generation students. Krajewski was also recently inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the National Communications Association’s official honor society.

 

 

The following local students have been initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society:

  • Sierra Siuta of Bristow at James Madison University

  • Patricia Hendrix Fisher of Gainesville at Old Dominion University

  • Jamett Lavoie of Woodbridge at Old Dominion University

  • Alana Whitley of Woodbridge at Old Dominion University

  • Joanne Ko of Bristow at Washington and Lee University

  • Chloe Dupre of Bristow at Washington and Lee University

  • Natalie Robinson of Woodbridge at Randolph-Macon College

  • Sara Gallegos of Woodbridge at Virginia Tech

  • Jacqueline Mitchell of Woodbridge at Virginia Tech

  • Jack Palmer of Gainesville at Virginia Wesleyan University

Eric Tesch of Woodbridge was among the 26 University of Scranton (Pa.) students inducted into Upsilon Phi Delta, the national honor society for graduate and undergraduate students in healthcare administration programs. Tesch is a graduate student pursuing a Master of Health Administration degree.

Yareli Sosa Antunez of Woodbridge, a psychology major at Hollins University, has been elected to Phi Beta Kappa, Iona of Virginia Chapter. 

The following local students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:

  • Tamirat Ayenew of Manassas at University of Maryland Global Campus

  • Samuel Boateng of Woodbridge at Marymount University

  • Michael Callihan of Triangle at Southern Illinois University Carbondale

  • Vincent Carter of Woodbridge at University of Maryland Global Campus

  • Ashley Dunnaway of Woodbridge at Longwood University

  • Brittany Jacobs of Manassas at University of Alabama at Birmingham

  • Traci Jones of Manassas at Virginia Tech

  • Andrew Paras of Woodbridge at Virginia Tech

Stuart Anderson of Nokesville graduated with a B.S. in Business Management from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.

Kathryn Elizabeth Harris of Haymarket graduated from the University of Georgia with a BBA in Marketing.

Aakash Chaudhary of Woodbridge, Richard Cunha of Manassas and Mohamad Hamad of Manassas graduated from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.

Julia Douglas of Woodbridge and Savannah Vasquez of Dumfries have been named to the President’s List at Bob Jones University (Greenville, S.C.),

Dillon Battles of Woodbridge, Andrew Castilla of Manassas and Grace Douglas of Woodbridge have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Bob Jones University (Greenville, S.C.).

 

 

The following local students have graduated from Bridgewater College: 

  • Jordan Deitz of Manassas, magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in liberal studies 

  • Diamond Hawkins of Nokesville, magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in mathematics 

  • Faith Helm of Woodbridge, bachelor of arts in business administration 

  • Sarah Hudgins of Manassas, bachelor of arts in liberal studies 

  • Lauren Kronzer of Haymarket, cum laude with a bachelor of arts in digital media arts 

  • Madeline Magill of Woodbridge, magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in health and exercise science 

  • Jacqueline Mayorga of Manassas, bachelor of science in environmental science and biology 

  • Trevon Phillips of Woodbridge, bachelor of arts in economics 

  • Collin Reid of Manassas, cum laude with a bachelor of science in applied physics 

  • Kevin Turner of Manassas, bachelor of science in computer science and digital media arts 

  • Joseph Wampler of Nokesville, summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in biology 

  • James Yeboah of Dumfries, bachelor of science in biology 

  • Hanna Randolph of Woodbridge, master of science in human resource management 

  • Dolan Nethercutt of Woodbridge, cum laude with a bachelor of science in psychology 

The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Belmont University (Nashville, Tenn.):

  • Elizabeth Buettner of Manassas  

  • Joseph Bensen of Gainesville  

  • Evan Hawthorne of Bristow  

  • Kylie Howard of Bristow  

  • Sage McAndrew of Manassas  

  • Carsen Carroll of Haymarket  

  • Dominique Pierno of Haymarket  

Hayden Bastion of Woodbridge, KK Johnson of Woodbridge and Sarah Peak of Woodbridge have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg. 

Sarai Arbus, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree. While at WVSOM, Dr. Arbus received the Order of Vesalius Award and was a member of Psi Sigma Alpha, a national osteopathic scholastic honor society. She is a 2017 graduate of the University of Virginia and a 2013 graduate of Battlefield High School.

