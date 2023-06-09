Lillian Krajewski of Manassas was one of 23 students inducted into the Marietta College (Ohio) chapter of Alpha Alpha Alpha, a national honor society for first-generation students. Krajewski was also recently inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the National Communications Association’s official honor society.
The following local students have been initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society:
Sierra Siuta of Bristow at James Madison University
Patricia Hendrix Fisher of Gainesville at Old Dominion University
Jamett Lavoie of Woodbridge at Old Dominion University
Alana Whitley of Woodbridge at Old Dominion University
Joanne Ko of Bristow at Washington and Lee University
Chloe Dupre of Bristow at Washington and Lee University
Natalie Robinson of Woodbridge at Randolph-Macon College
Sara Gallegos of Woodbridge at Virginia Tech
Jacqueline Mitchell of Woodbridge at Virginia Tech
Jack Palmer of Gainesville at Virginia Wesleyan University
Eric Tesch of Woodbridge was among the 26 University of Scranton (Pa.) students inducted into Upsilon Phi Delta, the national honor society for graduate and undergraduate students in healthcare administration programs. Tesch is a graduate student pursuing a Master of Health Administration degree.
Yareli Sosa Antunez of Woodbridge, a psychology major at Hollins University, has been elected to Phi Beta Kappa, Iona of Virginia Chapter.
The following local students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:
Tamirat Ayenew of Manassas at University of Maryland Global Campus
Samuel Boateng of Woodbridge at Marymount University
Michael Callihan of Triangle at Southern Illinois University Carbondale
Vincent Carter of Woodbridge at University of Maryland Global Campus
Ashley Dunnaway of Woodbridge at Longwood University
Brittany Jacobs of Manassas at University of Alabama at Birmingham
Traci Jones of Manassas at Virginia Tech
Andrew Paras of Woodbridge at Virginia Tech
Stuart Anderson of Nokesville graduated with a B.S. in Business Management from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.
Kathryn Elizabeth Harris of Haymarket graduated from the University of Georgia with a BBA in Marketing.
Aakash Chaudhary of Woodbridge, Richard Cunha of Manassas and Mohamad Hamad of Manassas graduated from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.
Julia Douglas of Woodbridge and Savannah Vasquez of Dumfries have been named to the President’s List at Bob Jones University (Greenville, S.C.),
Dillon Battles of Woodbridge, Andrew Castilla of Manassas and Grace Douglas of Woodbridge have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Bob Jones University (Greenville, S.C.).
The following local students have graduated from Bridgewater College:
Jordan Deitz of Manassas, magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in liberal studies
Diamond Hawkins of Nokesville, magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in mathematics
Faith Helm of Woodbridge, bachelor of arts in business administration
Sarah Hudgins of Manassas, bachelor of arts in liberal studies
Lauren Kronzer of Haymarket, cum laude with a bachelor of arts in digital media arts
Madeline Magill of Woodbridge, magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in health and exercise science
Jacqueline Mayorga of Manassas, bachelor of science in environmental science and biology
Trevon Phillips of Woodbridge, bachelor of arts in economics
Collin Reid of Manassas, cum laude with a bachelor of science in applied physics
Kevin Turner of Manassas, bachelor of science in computer science and digital media arts
Joseph Wampler of Nokesville, summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in biology
James Yeboah of Dumfries, bachelor of science in biology
Hanna Randolph of Woodbridge, master of science in human resource management
Dolan Nethercutt of Woodbridge, cum laude with a bachelor of science in psychology
The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Belmont University (Nashville, Tenn.):
Elizabeth Buettner of Manassas
Joseph Bensen of Gainesville
Evan Hawthorne of Bristow
Kylie Howard of Bristow
Sage McAndrew of Manassas
Carsen Carroll of Haymarket
Dominique Pierno of Haymarket
Hayden Bastion of Woodbridge, KK Johnson of Woodbridge and Sarah Peak of Woodbridge have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg.
Sarai Arbus, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree. While at WVSOM, Dr. Arbus received the Order of Vesalius Award and was a member of Psi Sigma Alpha, a national osteopathic scholastic honor society. She is a 2017 graduate of the University of Virginia and a 2013 graduate of Battlefield High School.
