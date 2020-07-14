It was a key mantra of Arlington County Board members two decades ago – fill every ground level of office buildings and apartments with retail space in an effort to enliven the streetscape.
But as with all good intentions, reality didn’t always work out, and for the past decade, substantial ground-floor-retail space has been converted to other uses.
Next up? A 2,700-square-foot space in the seven-story George Mason University building in the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard, a space that once contained a Cardinal Bank branch but has been vacant for six years.
County Board members at their July 18 meeting are slated to approve conversion of that vacant space to offices and conference rooms for use by the George Mason University Foundation and Institute for Digital Innovation.
Under the proposal, the university in the future will be able to bypass the County Board should it seek to repurpose any other retail spaces in the building. Approval by county-government staff alone would be sufficient.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.