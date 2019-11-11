A “large number” of applicants are seeking to become the first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for the Arlington school system, school officials reported on Nov. 7.
That is perhaps no surprise, as the pay level ranges up to $169,000 per year, according to the school system, for a job that could end up being more cerebral than in the trenches.
Hiring a diversity czar was one of the recommendations from a consultant hired by the school system earlier this year, although some residents pronounced it as a smokescreen for addressing intrinsic issues of inequality.
The application period closed Oct. 31; a vetting process will take place in coming weeks, with Superintendent Cintia Johnson set to interview finalists before recommending a candidate to the School Board in December.
Arlington, like many school systems, continues to see differences in academic outcomes based on a variety of racial, economic and demographic factors of its students, an “achievement gap” that has stubbornly resisted efforts to close it.
Over the past year, Arlington officials (in both the county government and school system) have been more frequently using the term “equity” to describe their approach to governance, although the word comes with a built-in lack of specificity to what it actually means in practice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.