Arlington school leaders are ramping up their efforts to hire a diversity guru.
Applications are being accepted through Oct. 31, followed by multiple rounds of interviews en route to a nominee’s being proposed to the School Board by December, Superintendent Cintia Johnson said on Oct. 17.
(It’s a nice gig: The salary range is from $112,000 to $169,000 per year, according to the school system.)
Hiring a diversity czar – technically the “chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer” – was one of the recommendations from a consultant hired by the school system earlier this year.
The proposal, and the report itself, didn’t win universal praise, as some critics said it papered over serious deficiencies in how the school system handles diversity issues.
Arlington, like many school systems, continues to see differences in academic outcomes based on a variety of racial, economic and demographic factors, an “achievement gap” that has stubbornly resisted efforts to close it.
