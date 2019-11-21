Arlington Public Schools is one of three school divisions across the commonwealth designated as winners in the Virginia School Board Association’s “Green Schools Challenge” for 2019.
The friendly competition is designed to encourage school systems to implement specific environmental actions to reduce carbon emissions. Arlington was honored along with King & Queen County Public Schools and Isle of Wight Public Schools.
Arlington and 10 other school districts – including those in Fairfax and Prince William counties – received “platinum certification,” the highest level available in the competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.