* Arlington Public Schools has announced honorees in its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Literary and Visual-Arts Contest.
Nearly 1,000 students entered the competition through artwork, poetry and essays.
“The students’ entries reflected many meaningful and creative interpretations of peace,” said Pam Farrell, arts-education supervisor for the county school system.
Award recipients will be honored at the School Board’s Jan. 23 meeting.
First-place honorees include Anderson Martin Cruz, Arlington Community High School; Eva Jaldin Torrico, Thomas Jefferson Middle School; Clementine Mooney, Oakridge Elementary School; Ezekiel Mooney, Oakridge Elementary School; Zakawaan Al-Jabir, New Directions Program; Diogenis Aleman Calderon, Gunston Middle School; Skylar Steen, Montessori Public School of Arlington; and Leela Lakhani, Arlington Science Focus School.
A full list of honorees can be found at www.apsva.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.