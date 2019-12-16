Arlington school officials are hoping to continue their winning ways in the statewide recognition of Virginia’s best crossing guards.
As part of the run-up to Crossing Guard Appreciation Week (Feb. 10-14), the Virginia Department of Transportation/Safe Routes to School will recognize Virginia’s top crossing guards. Nominations are due by Jan. 24 at bit.ly/CrossingGuardNominationForm.
In addition to crossing guards, “also eligible for recognition are school staff, volunteers and police officers who routinely help students cross the street,” Arlington school officials said.
A number of Arlington crossing guards have received statewide accolades for their service in recent years. Most recently, Kathy Patterson was among six statewide honorees, having been nominated by students, families and staff at Jamestown Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.