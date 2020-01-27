County students and teachers would see a slightly truncated summer break this year, if School Board members ratify the 2020-21 calendar proposed by Arlington Public Schools Superintendent Cintia Johnson.
The staff proposal starts school on Aug. 31 – a week before Labor Day but several days later than many other school districts across Northern Virginia.
Johnson and staff unveiled the proposal to School Board members on Jan. 23; a vote is expected Feb. 6.
The proposal takes advantage of changes in state law that return many calendar-making functions, including the start date, to individual school districts. For years, Arlington was among the districts handcuffed by state law to a starting date after Labor Day (which in 2020 will be Sept. 7).
To say the reaction to starting school before Labor Day has been tepid might be an understatement: Surveys conducted by the school system found that only 25 percent of parents, 24 percent of students and 28 percent of the community at large embraced the idea. Among Arlington Public Schools staff, the rate was higher, but still only a somewhat flaccid 39 percent.
Part of that reaction may have been that the calendar proposal was sprung on the community later than is done in most other surrounding jurisdictions, particularly given the potential seismic change of going from after Labor Day to before it.
“People want to have this as soon as possible,” board member Monique O’Grady said. School staff said their goal for the 2021-22 school calendar was to have a proposal before the board by this June.
The draft 2020-21 calendar provides 180 instructional days, with a little wiggle room built in for time lost to weather or other issues. It retains a two-week winter break running from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1 (“Staff and students really like it – parents, not so much,” chuckled board member Barbara Kanninen) and a one-week spring break from March 29 to April 2. No dates have been announced for high-school graduations and middle-school promotion ceremonies.
One challenge that remains unresolved: To make the proposed calendar work, Inauguration Day 2021 would have to be a day in class for students and staff, which drew the ire of Kanninen and could be revisited before a final vote.
Having a shorter summer-of-2020 break to accommodate the earlier start should not prove too problematic for those who build and maintain school-system facilities, since there will be a limited amount of work being done in preparation for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
John Chadwick, the school system’s construction czar, said he would rather implement the earlier start this year, then maintain roughly the same start date in 2021-22, so workers in the summer of 2021 will have the chance to complete several major construction projects designed to be ready at the start of that school year.
Construction of a new elementary school in Westover, and rehabilitation of the Arlington Education Center for incorporation into Washington-Liberty High School, are currently in the works and slated for completion in late summer 2021.
While saying that he expected those facilities to be ready “quite a bit before” the start of the 2021-22 school year, Chadwick voiced concerns that a shorter summer break in 2021 could add in stress if there are any construction hiccups, like the one that afflicted work on Stratford Junior High School over the past year.
“I think we will be fine if we make the change [to an earlier start] this year. If we make it next year, I would be extremely uncomfortable,” he said.
School Board Chairman Tannia Talento said another alternative was to push the entire earlier-start proposal back until 2022, voicing “serious reservations” about the impact of doing it earlier.
At the same time, Talento said she was open to other points of view.
“We have to weigh what’s best for the whole county,” she said.
The vote on the schedule is likely to end up just a footnote to what could be a raucous Feb. 6 School Board meeting focused on elementary-school redistricting.
Among other school districts in the region, the start of the 2020-21 school year will be Aug. 24 in Falls Church, Aug. 25 in Fairfax and Prince William counties, Aug. 27 in Loudoun County and Sept. 8 in Alexandria.
