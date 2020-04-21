Will members of Arlington Public Schools’ Class of 2020 have an in-person send-off to celebrate their achievements? That remains an open question.
Bridget Loft, the school system’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, on April 16 said the school system was looking for “creative ways” to celebrate graduation – and neither ruled in nor ruled out some sort of communal send-off ceremony.
“We’re exploring opportunities,” Loft told School Board members, saying that principals of county high schools have been gathering feedback from students and parents on options.
“These students have been working hard and looking forward to this for years,” Loft acknowledged.
Traditionally, graduating seniors at Arlington’s three primary public high schools – Wakefield, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown – attend commencement exercises at D.A.R. Constitution Hall in the District of Columbia in late June. Given what are likely to be ongoing prohibitions of large indoor gatherings for some time, that may be a non-starter this year.
Depending on the public-health situation, schools potentially could hold outdoor ceremonies, or might delay ceremonies until later in the summer – in recent days, Manassas school officials have announced a proposal to hold graduation in July, and Stafford County plans to hold its commencements in August. Alternately, Arlington could host a social-media-centric ceremony.
“More information is to come,” Loft said.
