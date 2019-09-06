There are inevitable start-of-school hiccups, but there is one decidedly positive piece of news when in comes to Arlington Public Schools’ transportation network.
The school year began with full staffing of drivers and bus attendants, who serve 18,000 eligible students over 154 routes, using 200 buses.
“We cannot thank our drivers and transportation-services team enough,” Superintendent Cintia Johnson said. She praised their perseverance while learning new routes and traffic patterns necessitated by the opening of several schools and school programs.
School leaders have been assessing feedback and will make adjustments to routes and timing as needed.
“There are modifications and issues we need to address,” said Johnson, who is serving as interim superintendent following the departure of Patrick Murphy.
The school system is also working with the Arlington Transit (ART) bus network in an effort to develop options for students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.