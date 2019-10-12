Arlington Public Schools German teacher Silke Reeves has received the Klett Award for the Outstanding Virginia Novice Teacher of German by the Virginia chapter of the American Association of Teachers of German.
Reeves, a native of Germany, is in her third year of teaching German for the county school system. In her role as German teacher, Reeves travels to four different schools and has up to three levels in one class.
The county school system has moved its German-language program from a distance-learning model, where students saw their teacher once a week, to a blended model, where the teacher is present 80 to 100 percent of the instructional time, with a facilitator there in her absence.
Because it is a blended course, a third of the instruction takes place online, allowing Reeves to use a workshop model of instruction. She rotates between the groups with her face-to-face instruction time as other levels work independently on the curriculum she either updated or created.
“Silke is one of those individuals that has the ability to immediately put anyone at ease. She exudes warmth and compassion and holds high expectations for learning, all the while ensuring there is joy in the classroom,” said Elizabeth Harrington, supervisor of world languages for Arlington Public Schools. “Due to her background in language acquisition, and different teaching positions, she mastered classroom management – [she] clearly understands the intellectual, social, emotional and physical development of the students she teaches.”
