Arlington Public Schools has been honored with the “Best Communities for Music Education” designation from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.
This is the fourth consecutive year APS has earned this recognition, awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
The foundation is supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its approximately 10,300 members around the world. For information, see the Website at www.nammfoundation.org.
