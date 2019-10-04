Arlington school officials took time out in early October to salute the nearly 280 members of the school system’s custodial staff.
“A huge ‘thank you’ on behalf of APS to all of our custodians,” Superintendent Cintia Johnson said at the Oct. 3 School Board meeting.
“I have many wonderful stories” of the work of custodial staff and the relationships built with them through the years, Johnson said, noting that Oct. 2 is celebrated each year as National Custodial Workers’ Recognition Day.
According to school leaders, the job of the custodian is about “far more than maintenance.”
“It’s about supporting our students,” officials said. “Custodians are often behind the scenes – the first to arrive and the last to leave – working on snow days to clear safe paths to school, preparing classrooms, supporting school events, monitoring lunch, moving furniture and boxes from classroom to classroom, sealing gymnasium floors and stages, attending training to update their skills, inspecting buildings, maintaining exterior grounds, and much, much more.”
This year, custodians also have worked to open several new schools and support renovations to others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.