Arlington Public Schools has launched an online community questionnaire as it continues to gather information in preparation for another boundary-change process in the fall.
Open through June 5, the information gathered will help school-system planners update information about neighborhoods.
“This data review is an important first step for the boundary process,” the school system said. “By sharing the data now and conducting this review early with stakeholders before developing boundary scenarios, staff can gather valuable input from residents who know their neighborhoods.”
The elementary-school boundary changes that are expected to be adopted by School Board members this fall will go into effect for the 2021-22 school year.
For information, see the Website at www.apsva.us.
