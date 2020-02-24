Arlington school leaders are asking students, parents and staff to participate in its triennial transportation survey, designed to gauge how they get to and from school each day.
The survey will be open from March 2 to April 3, and should take about 10 minutes to fill out, Superintendent Cintia Johnson said.
“We hope that families will take the few minutes needed to complete the survey,” she said.
Those whose input is being sought: current 11th- and 12th-graders; parents of students in lower grades; and school-system staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.