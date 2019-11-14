Pick your poison, Arlington students and parents. Do you want the 2020-21 school year to start before or after Labor Day?
Newly empowered to make that decision at the local level, Arlington Public Schools is seeking community feedback on three draft calendars for next school year, and has set a deadline of Nov. 22 to get input.
Two of the three calendar proposals have the school year starting before Labor Day – one on Aug. 25 to align with Fairfax County Public Schools, the other starting Aug. 27.
The third proposal has the school year starting on Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day.
Depending on the start date, the last day of school for students will range from mid-June to late-June 2021. But the winter and spring breaks will not vary, running Dec. 21-Jan. 1 and March 29-April 2 in each scenario.
(None of the three scenarios provides a day off for Inauguration Day.)
The three proposals are found on a survey that is available through www.apsva.us/engage, asking the public to rate each as “Like It,” “Can Live with It” and “Don’t Like It.” Respondents also have up to 500 characters to add comments.
School Board members will make the final determination on the calendar, which may be one of the three presented or could be a combination.
For years, localities have been prohibited by the state government from starting school before Labor Day, in order to provide a pool of young workers for the hospitality industry through that last major weekend of summer. The restriction long has been known as the “Kings Dominion Rule,” although that theme park’s ownership long ago said it didn’t care when the school year started, one way or another.
In recent times, Arlington was one of a dwindling number of localities that was required to operate under the restriction. Many Virginia school systems gained exemptions because of excessive amounts of days lost to inclement weather, even if that meant (and we’re looking at you, Fairfax County) closing schools at the drop of the hat during winter in order to gain the exemption.
State officials eventually decided it wasn’t a tradition worth keeping, and last year gave all school systems the power to set their start date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.