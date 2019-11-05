Coursework ranging from higher-level Chinese to African-American studies to college-level physics will be added to the curriculum at Arlington’s public schools next year, based on a proposal from staff.
School Board members each year are presented with proposed adds and drops from the course of studies at middle and high schools. Some classes are offered at all schools, others only at specific schools.
Among the proposed changes to be outlined at the School Board’s Nov. 7 meeting:
• African-American studies, a class that started as a pilot program at Wakefield High School in 2018-19, would be expanded to Washington-Liberty High School.
• Latin-American studies would be offered at Wakefield and Washington-Liberty high schools.
• Mandarin Chinese would be added to the International Baccalaureate program at Washington-Liberty High School as a pilot program.
• Advanced Web-page design would be offered at all high schools, part of a dual-enrollment program with Northern Virginia Community College.
• An anatomy/physiology course would be added to Wakefield High School’s course schedule as a pilot program.
• A course on energy and power would be added to course offerings at the Arlington Career Center.
• Gourmet Foods, an introduction to culinary arts, would be offered at Wakefield, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown high schools, giving students with an interest in culinary coursework the chance to take it at their home schools rather than the Arlington Career Center.
• General College Physics II would be offered at the Arlington Career Center.
• Additional criminal-justice options would be added at the Career Center.
• An Accounting with Quickbooks course at all high schools, which would be offered due to interest expressed by students.
At the middle-school level, school officials plan to expand a pilot program teaching social skills to special-education students. Under the proposal, the class will be offered at each of the county’s middle schools.
Along with the additions to the curriculum will come some subtractions. Among the courses to be jettisoned are a number of German-language classes, based on low student enrollment
